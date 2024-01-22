Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton, has shouldered the blame for the Black Stars’ lacklustre performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite high expectations, the team failed to secure a victory in any of their three matches, currently holding the third position in their group with just two points.

In their crucial final Group B encounter against Mozambique on Monday night, Ghana needed a win to advance to the Round of 16.

Despite initially leading by two goals in the 90th minute, the Black Stars conceded two late goals, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Os Mambas.

Addressing the disappointing outcome, Hughton admitted responsibility for the team’s subpar performance.

“I take responsibility for this performance and acknowledge that my results with the Black Stars have not met expectations” he bemoaned.

With the draw against Mozambique, Ghana missed out on automatic qualification to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team had previously suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match and managed a 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second fixture.