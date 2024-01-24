North Tongu’s Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports spent a total of GH¢19,262,766.35 (equivalent to $1.5 million) during Black Stars qualifying matches for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Official documents presented by the MP indicate that, Ghana’s matches against Angola, both home and away, incurred costs amounting to GH¢7,452,437.71.

The games against Madagascar totalled GH¢8,395,434.13, while the two encounters with the Central African Republic reached a combined expense of GH¢3,414,894.51.

Ghana qualified for the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire with a crucial 83rd-minute goal by Ernest Nuamah against the Central African Republic on the final day of qualifiers.

Despite the Confederation of African Football (CAF) not confirming Ghana’s earnings from the group stage, quarter-finalists are expected to receive a prize money of $1,300,000.

In 2022, Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, informed Parliament that the country had spent $2,500,000 during a campaign that concluded in the group stage.

Regrettably, the Black Stars have exited the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast, securing the third position in Group B with only two points.

Ghana managed two draws against Egypt and Mozambique after opening their campaign with a defeat against Cape Verde.

Following the team’s elimination, the technical team of the Black Stars, led by Chris Hughton, has been disbanded.

READ ALSO