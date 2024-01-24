Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has issued a public apology following the Black Stars’ elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars suffered a back-to-back group-stage exit after finishing 3rd in Group B with just two points.

Ghana’s aspirations for advancing to the knockout round were shattered on Tuesday evening after Cameroon secured a late victory over Gambia, officially eliminating the Black Stars from the tournament.

Djiku, who has been a part of the Black Stars’ last three major tournaments and contributed with a goal in this AFCON, expressed his regret and remorse on social media.

In a post, the Fenerbahce central defender acknowledged the disappointment felt by Ghanaians and thanked them for their unwavering support.

“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment,” Djiku shared on his social media platforms.

“We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Chris Hughton and the entire technical team have been sacked after the abysmal performance of the team.

