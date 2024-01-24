Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to enhance the performance of the national team, the Black Stars.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo contends that, the GFA is grappling with conflicts of interest which is negatively impacting the morale of the players representing the country.

Mr. Vanderpuye’s comment follows a setback in Ghana’s bid to qualify for the next round of the 2023 AFCON, marked by the Black Stars’ 2-2 draw with Mozambique, coupled with the dismissal of head coach Chris Hughton.

In an interview with Citi News, Nii Lante Vanderpuye proposed that immediate action should be taken to address this worrisome trend.

“We find ourselves in this situation when individuals are concurrently engaged in club management, football administration at the national level, and also act as managers and agents for players and technical staff. This overlapping creates a breeding ground for conflicts of interest,” said Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

“This conflict is adversely affecting the morale of our players, and it’s disheartening. It’s time to address it, and I align with those who advocate for a complete restructuring of the GFA. An interim management committee could be a viable alternative to thoroughly assess and rectify the situation,” he added.

