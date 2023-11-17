Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed reservations about reasons by Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye to bow out of parliament in 2024.

Mustapha Gbande has urged Nii Lante not to focus on the challenges which the former believes exist everywhere in the political space.

Speaking in an interview, the former Sports Minister said he was frustrated, adding political parties really do not protect the people they have in Parliament.

Reacting to this, Mr Gbande said the party cannot speak to the MP’s frustration because they are not privy to it.

He asserted that, there are many party members and MPs who have grievances, hence Nii Lante is not the only person for that to push him out of Parliament.

“He is not the only MP with grievances. Our branch, constituency, and national executives all have grievances but the solution is not to fall back instead come together to resolve our issues. There were a lot of things that made us lose our seat. We have learnt our lessons and ready to come back and rescue Ghanaians in 2024,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

On claims the party does not protest its parliamentarians, Mr Gbande said that is not the case because they are concerned about all of its people.

“We know those who can work for us so when it requires that we intervene in certain situations, we do. That was why when he [Nii Lante] first announced his decision not to contest again, I personally engaged him so did Omane Boamah.

We told him the party wants him to return to Parliament but he said he was tired,” he added.

