Odododiodio Member of Parliament(MP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has hinted of his next career path after he bows out of Parliament in 2024.

The former Minister for Youth and Sports has announced plans to go back to teaching.

However, he has urged Ghanaians not to be surprised if he turns out as a pastor since he is also considering that path.

“I have always been a teacher. I would want to go back to the classroom possibly. But don’t be surprised if you see me in a pastoral collar,” he announced in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Nii Lante in October 2023 announced he will not be seeking re-election after three terms.

He revealed he is frustrated by the challenges lawmakers are faced with in discharging their duties, adding political parties do not also protect their MPs.

Three aspirants filed their nominations to contest for the parliamentary slot and succeed the incumbent MP.

But one of them, Michael Yarboi, who Nii Lante believes is the NDC’s best bet to retain the seat has been disqualified over concerns raised on his eligibility.

Meanwhile, a former NDC Greater Accra Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker, has warned the party risks losing the seat in 2024 if issues surrounding it parliamentary primary are not addressed.

