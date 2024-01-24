Argentina and Ghana have sealed an agreement to play an international friendly match set to take place in March 2024.

The 2022 World Cup champions have strategically chosen fixtures against both China and the Black Stars during the upcoming March international window.

According to reliable sources, Argentina will first clash with China, followed by a showdown against Ghana in seven days in March 26.

The anticipated match is slated to be held in Beijing, marking the second encounter between the two teams since Argentina secured a 1-0 victory in 2009.

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has steered the team with remarkable success, having suffered only one defeat since clinching the prestigious trophy.

In contrast, the Black Stars experienced a premature exit from the group stage in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

The upcoming friendly against Argentina provides an opportunity for Ghana to regroup and showcase their prowess on the international stage.

