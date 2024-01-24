South Africa reached the last 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a goalless draw against Tunisia which eliminated the 2004 champions.

Sphephelo Sithole had Bafana Bafana’s best chance, forcing Bechir Ben Said into a low save with his shot from outside the box.

Tunisia failed to create clear openings but Haythem Jouini headed a late opportunity over the bar.

South Africa held their nerve to see out five minutes of added time.

A point was enough for Bafana Bafana to clinch second place in Group E as third-placed Namibia drew 0-0 with group leaders Mali – a result which saw both sides progress.

Hugo Broos’ side will face the winners of Group F in the last 16 in San Pedro on Tuesday and will find out their opponents later on Wednesday.