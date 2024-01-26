Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, has thrown down the gauntlet to the Attorney General, daring him to contest his acquittal if he has any qualms about it.

Dr. Agordzo, along with two others, was cleared of charges on Wednesday, January 24, related to an alleged coup plot.

This acquittal stood in contrast to the convictions of six individuals found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason in the same case.

In an exclusive interview on Joy News’ Upfront, Dr. Agordzo remained resolute, asserting his belief that any attempt by the Attorney General to challenge the verdict would be futile.

He expressed dismay at the Attorney General’s remarks, suggesting that better execution of their duties could have led to his imprisonment despite the court’s acquittal ruling.

“How could you be doing this kind of thing?” Dr. Agordzo questioned, highlighting the Attorney General’s role and suggesting that if they disagreed with the judgment, they should pursue the appropriate legal channels, such as appealing to the Supreme Court.

Challenging the Attorney General directly, Dr. Agordzo stated, “I dare them to go, put me on record. I beg them to go to the Supreme Court.”

Dr. Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar were acquitted of charges stemming from events dating back to April 24, 2021.

These charges involved Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, ACP Dr. Agordzo, and eight others, encompassing allegations of conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

