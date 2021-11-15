The crowd gathered at Edo State, Nigeria went wild when songstress Teni splashed cash on one of the patrons.

Teni gave the fortunate fan a whooping N500,000 (approximately GHS 7,400) for singing her song during her latest concert in the country.

The Billionaire crooner spotted the young man who was busily rattling her song and ordered for him to join her on stage.

Without wasting time, the unidentified gentleman gave a mini-performance which attracted cheers from the crowd and some thousands of Naira in his favour.

Though he was not given the cash, he was ordered to meet one of the executives backstage for his reward.

The young man, as a matter of urgency, did as he was told, after which he knelt on stage to offer thanks.

The Teni fan becomes the second to be publicly appreciated. African Giant Burna Boy set the pace when he gifted his lucky fan his $2,000 Louis Vuitton belt for singing his song word-for-word.

This was during his concert in Sweden.

Watch the video of Teni and the lucky fan below: