Trabzonspor fans ran on to the field and attacked Fenerbahce players after Sunday’s Super Lig match.

Fenerbahce won 3-2 at Papara Park, Trabzon and their players were met with violence as they celebrated the victory.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Michy Batshuayi both tried to intervene as security services entered the field.

“Above all, sport is gentlemanship,” Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

“It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches.

“An investigation has been initiated immediately to identify the spectators who entered the pitch and to investigate the incidents that took place at the end of the match”

Tensions started to rise in the 87th minute when objects were thrown on to the field after Batshuayi scored what proved to be the winner for visiting side Fenerbahce.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) called the events “unacceptable” and said in a statement that “the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents”.

It is the latest in a series of other controversial incidents in the Turkish league during the 2023-24 season.

In December, referee Halil Umut Meler was struck by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, leading to a suspension in Super Lig fixtures.

Fenerbahce sit second in the Super Lig, two points behind leaders Galatasaray, and are 30 points clear of Trabzonspor in third.