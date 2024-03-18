Barcelona loanee Joao Felix scored to consign parent club Atletico Madrid to their first home loss in La Liga this season.

The forward rounded off a neat passing move in the 38th minute, just before manager Xavi was sent off for dissent.

Robert Lewandowski doubled Barcelona’s lead before Fermin Lopez sealed the success in the 65th minute when heading in from close range.

Barcelona moved above Girona into second place with Atletico fifth.

Hosts Atletico started strongly but were guilty of being wasteful as Alvaro Morata spurned two good opportunities, prior to Felix – who also scored in Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Atletico in December’s reverse fixture – breaking the deadlock.

The Portugal forward, who joined Barca on loan at the start of the season from Atleti, prodded home to put the visitors in command.

Atletico’s midweek Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Inter Milan, which they won after extra time and penalties, appeared to have taken a toll in the second half as their energy levels dropped.

Lewandowski was clinical with his chance just two minutes into the second half, firing off the inside of the post. Lopez was then in acres of space when he met a floated cross from the Polish striker to give the defending league champions – who are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid – breathing space.

Argentine defender Nahuel Molina was shown a red card in stoppage time for a foul on Barcelona forward Vitor Roque as he raced clear on goal.

It was the first time Diego Simeone’s side have lost a league fixture at Wanda Metropolitano since January 2023 when Barcelona won 1-0.