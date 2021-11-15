Award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo, has flaunted her first child and daughter who doubles as a singer and organist for the mum.

In a new video, madam Marfo introduced her daughter as Praise.

She was seen wearing a white dress and complemented the outfit with a white headscarf.

The young lady was standing behind the organ and managed to smile coyishly as the mother introduces her to the other panellists.

According to her, she saw the birth of a child in a dream before she eventually put to birth.

She narrated that she saw her daughter with her teeth fully formed and she was playing a musical instrument.