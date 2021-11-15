Award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo, has flaunted her first child and daughter who doubles as a singer and organist for the mum.
In a new video, madam Marfo introduced her daughter as Praise.
She was seen wearing a white dress and complemented the outfit with a white headscarf.
The young lady was standing behind the organ and managed to smile coyishly as the mother introduces her to the other panellists.
ALSO READ:
According to her, she saw the birth of a child in a dream before she eventually put to birth.
She narrated that she saw her daughter with her teeth fully formed and she was playing a musical instrument.