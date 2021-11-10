Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has got many people on social media laughing after releasing a new video.

The actress’ video had her mimicking gospel singer Cecilia Marfo’s recent ‘wha shawa say’ video which recently went viral.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, she was dressed in a big headgear just like madam Marfo often wears.

READ ALSO:

Standing beside a door, she started singing along to madam Marfo’s now-famous rendition of the popular gospel tune, What Shall I Unto The Lord.

Sharing the video she tagged madam Marfo’s account.