A video of controversial Ghanaian prophetess and singer, Cecilia Marfo, struggling to sing a popular gospel song has surfaced online.

In the video, the Afunum ba hitmaker was seen performing a medley of songs.

She began with the popular what shall I say unto the Lord but it turned out to be something different.

Madam Marfo continuously struggled to pronounce the words of the song correctly as she leads unseen people she asked to sing along.

ALSO READ:

In the viral video which has stirred hilarious reactions, her pronunciation came out as what shawa say.

Watch the video attached for more: