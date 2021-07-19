Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, has been trending over the weekend on social media after his friends presented 246 cows to him during his mother’s funeral ceremony.

The final funeral rites of his mother, Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu (Odoziaku Akaeze Oba) had celebrities, Chiefs, and other prominent personalities thronging the event to pay their last respects.

What has sparked talk on social media is the flashy lifestyle of Obi Cubana and his peers who rained cash to climax the occasion.

At one point, the clip captured the moment friends and associates rained money on him on the dance floor, but surprisingly he made football out of the stacks of N500 bills. (Video below).

Obi Cubana’s career started in 2006 as he founded a Club called Ibiza Club in Abuja as he sought to satisfy fun-seekers.

Following the remarkable success he made from Ibiza club, he established Cubana, a hospitality club that provides all-around entertainment and satisfaction in 2009.

The nightlife boss owns several mansions across the country with a couple of exotic cars from Mercedes Benz 4matic S40, 2 Lexus LX, Bentley and others.

Obi Cubana’s net worth is reportedly estimated at $500,000,000.

Check out some of the videos from the funeral rites below: