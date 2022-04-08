Real Tamale United (RTU) players have received a massive boost ahead of their Week 24 Ghana Premier League fixture against Medeama SC as business tycoon Ibrahim Mahama has settled their salary arrears.

The Tamale-based club, which returned to the Ghanaian top flight this season, had struggled to pay the three-month salaries of their players until the intervention of the selfless philanthropist.

The RTU players are grateful to Mr Mahama for his kind gesture, promising to ensure the Pride of the North secures a respectable position on the Ghana Premier League table at the end of the season.

Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, also expressed gratitude to Mr Mahama for his timely intervention.

This is not the first time Mr Mahama is coming to the aid of RTU. He fully funded their kits for the current 2021/22 football season.

