An African couple has triggered online conversations after they revealed their wedding plans in a latest interview.

Muima, 25, is set to wed his 85-year-old lover, Theresa after months of amorous relationship.

Photos showing the prospective couple in an amorous display of love, followed news by Afrimax English, to whom they shared their love story.

The couple met when Muima and his friends were scouting for a room, and coincidentally landed on Theresa’s compound.

He said he did not feel the spark at first, but Theresa’s tender love and care she showed him after he rented the room made him develop some feelings.

The Congoloese told Afrimax TV that his landlady frequently cooked him food, and was always ready to assist him financially.

It was during one of those dinner moments that they shared a kiss, and thereon began having intimate moments.

Muima, who said he has been unlucky with love, described Theresa as “This is my choice. This is my happiness.”

“The way she behaved and treated me pushed me to love her and though she is an old woman and in reality, she could be my grandmother but I love her.”

Asked if he began an amorous relationship with Theresa to evade paying rent, Muima revealed he still pays the full amount monthly.

On her part, the mother-of-eight with 20 grandchildren told the media men that she is deeply in love with Muima and she has already daydreamed of her wedding day.

Despite the fact that her lover could pass for her fifth grandchild, she said as much as he loves her that is all that matters.

Some of her children have vowed to resist the marriage, describing her decision as “unbelievable and an embarrassment to the whole family”.

Muima said he also faced his fair share of opposition from his family and friends, but his mind has been made up.

He further stated that he hopes for a lifetime of love, adding he would commit suicide should she die before him.



