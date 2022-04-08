Ramatu Aliu Mahama and son Farouk

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined other bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to mourn the passing of Ramatu Mahama, the wife of the late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama (neè Egala) died on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The news was shared by his son, the Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who said the late Mrs. Aliu Mahama passed on on April 7, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Below are some reactions of the Vice President and some top officials of the government on her death:

