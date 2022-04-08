The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined other bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to mourn the passing of Ramatu Mahama, the wife of the late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama (neè Egala) died on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The news was shared by his son, the Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who said the late Mrs. Aliu Mahama passed on on April 7, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Below are some reactions of the Vice President and some top officials of the government on her death:

Inaa Lillah wa inaa ilaihi raji-un



I have learnt with sadness the passing of H.E. Hajia Rahmatu Mahama, former 2nd Lady of the Republic.



Hajia Rahmatu was a loving mother and a great source of inspiration to me. I will miss her dearly. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus. pic.twitter.com/psBmYiLwdC — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) April 7, 2022

I am sad to learn about the passing of Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama. Hajia was a mother to all and will be fondly remembered.



May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus. pic.twitter.com/UZwcKjbIKZ — Samira Bawumia (@SBawumia) April 7, 2022

Our condolences to the Aliu Mahama family, the people of Yendi and the entire nation on the loss of Hajia. May Allah grant her rest. pic.twitter.com/oUHXDA8uuN — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) April 8, 2022