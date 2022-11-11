A Joint Military and Police operation has led to the arrest of 20 illegal sand winners in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Five excavators have also been seized in the operation which took place on Thursday.

The persons were arrested in five communities for grading farm crops and destroying farmlands in the area.

The operation, led by the Ga South Security Council, took place at Obom, Domeabra, Ashalaja, Kofi Kwei among others.

In an interview with Adom News, the Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Nyarni, said the operation followed a tipoff about the ongoing illegality in the area.

Mr Nyarni stated the exercise will continue with the culprits prosecuted to serve as deterrence to others.

Meanwhile, Assembly Member for Oduman-Soaba Electoral Area, Charles Teye, says the sand-winning activities are killing them and also destroying their road.

He said his life is in danger after he exposed the sand winners to the Assembly. He, therefore, called for security protection.