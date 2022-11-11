It is no news Ghanaian celebrities have fallen in love with the second largest sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, but Sarkodie’s love seems to surpass all.

A throwback photo that has found it’s way to the social media space has revealed that his love for the brand started way back in his teen years.

In an era where baggy pants was the fashion trend, Sarkodie managed to look fly by pairing his outfit with an Adidas replica shoe and a matching bag.

His pose in the decades-old photo proved he was selling the brand aside trying to position himself as a ‘fashion killer’.

His love for Adidas, however, paid off as he successfully secured a partnership with the giant brand in 2021.

The partnership aimed at driving both parties to collaborate to drive Africa’s creative economy by giving platform to emerging creative artistes to curate and share their creativity in writing.

Sarkodie is still a lover of the brand and can boast of owning the latest and most expensive fashion pieces launched by Adidas.