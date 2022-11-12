A one-year-old has died as a result of flooding that occurred at Broadcasting in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The child slipped off the hands of his father during the struggle of the family to move to safety when rushing water gushed into their apartment on Thursday night.

The water, according to information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, broke down the walls and windows of the family house.

Several homes in the municipality were also affected by floodwaters, leaving residents stranded.

Occupants said the entire apartment was filled with water within a few seconds and became extremely difficult for them to move to safety.

The ceiling became the only option for escape but the little boy slipped from the hands of his father and fell.

All efforts to find him became unsuccessful until the water began to recede when he was found stuck in a corner of the room and dead.

Devastated parents of the little boy could not speak to Adom News as they remained in a pensive mood.

Occupants, apart from the loss of their baby, could also not salvage any item.

Some residents of Broadcasting Lane 5, who were also affected, expressed disappointment in municipal authorities for failing to pull down buildings sited in waterways though they were marked for demolition several years ago.

Living in the community has become a huge challenge and residents have to rely on a ladder to move to either side of the community.

