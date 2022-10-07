A mason, believed to be in his late 20s, has drowned in an abandoned stone quarry pit at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the mason met his untimely death when he and four other friends went to the area to work.

He was washing down after the day’s work when he slipped and fell into the pit, leading to his death.

In an interview with Adom News, the Awutu Senya East Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Kwame Amoah, revealed that this is the fourth time innocent people have died in the pit.

Mr Amoah alleged that the abandoned pit belongs to Atiwa Quarry.

He, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to, as a matter of urgency, cover the pit to avoid another occurrence.