Some relief items have been delivered to Ashalaja residents in the Ga South Municipality displaced by a downpour in the area.

The items procured by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were presented to the residents on Thursday.

The items included mattresses, clothes, plastic buckets, blankets among others.

This was after the Ga South Municipality Chief Executive (MCE), Joseph Nyarni Stevens on Wednesday delivered cooked foods to the stranded residents.

Mr Nyarni said the food supply was a form of relief for the victims whose homes are inundated in the floods making it impossible for them to cook.

Over two hundred of the residents of Ashalaja, Weija and its environs have been rendered homeless by torrential rainfall that hit the area five days ago.

The situation, according to reports, was compounded by the spillage of the Weija dam.

The plight of the residents has been worsened after part of the road linking Ashalaja and Amasaman caved in, thus, rendering passengers stranded.

