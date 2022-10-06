The Ga South Municipal Assembly has supported flood victims rendered homeless at Ashalaja with cooked meals.

Over two hundred of the residents of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region have been rendered homeless by a torrential rainfall that hit the area three days ago.

The situation is said to have been compounded by the spillage of the Weija dam.

The situation has been worsened after part of the road linking Ashalaja and Amasaman caved in, thus, rendering passengers stranded.

Speaking to Adom News, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga South, Joseph Nyarni Stevens, said supply food is a form of relief for the victims whose homes are inundated in the floods making it impossible for them to cook.

He noted that they will continue to supply affected residents with food until the situation improves.

Mr Stevens assured they are working around the clock to ensure residents return to their homes.

Some beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the kind gesture.