The top clash from Serie A in this round is the meeting of AC Milan and Juventus at the iconic San Siro Stadium on the early evening of Saturday. The Rossoneri are looking to boost their title defence hopes with a win over a traditional rival.

The Bianconeri have looked a shadow of their former selves this season, but Milan manager Stefano Pioli has warned against underestimating them: “We cannot let the past results influence our approach to this match. Juventus remain a team with great talent and they have an excellent manager. We will approach them as a very dangerous opponent.”

Earlier on Saturday, Internazionale have a potential banana skin at the MAPEI Stadium against Sassuolo, though defender Francesco Acerbi is confident they will put things right: “I’ve encountered a fantastic group, right now we’re going through some difficulties but between the fans, the players, the staff, and the directors, everything will get resolved. We hope to get back on track.”

A busy Sunday is headlined by an intriguing clash between Udinese and Atalanta. The former have shown a return to being ‘giant-killers’ – having notably taken down Roma and Inter so far this season – while the latter have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and look to be back to their best under manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Atalanta have also shown a notable flexibility in their tactical approach – something new under ‘Gasp’: “We have many faces and can choose between versions,” he explained.

“Even in the second half of last season, we weren’t as prolific as we were and throwing too many players forward to seek spaces was just not practical. At this moment, this is fine, but we’ll see how the season goes on. These are very balanced games and the details can make the difference.”

Sunday also features Roma at home to Lecce, Napoli visiting Cremonese and the round closes out on Monday night with Fiorentina looking to put a dent in Lazio’s hopes of moving up the table.

Serie A broadcast details, 8-10 October 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 8 October

15:00: Sassuolo v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: AC Milan v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Bologna v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 9 October

12:30: Torino v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Monza v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

15:00: Salernitana v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

15:00: Udinese v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:00: Cremonese v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Roma v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 10 October