Residents of three communities in Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday got stranded when an early morning downpour flooded in their locality.

The communities were cut off from Ngleshie Amanfro, the municipal capital of the municipality.

Peace Town, Tomefa and Nurses Quarters which are linked to Ngleshie Amanfro and Kasoa were cut off due to the heavy rainfall.

Residents moving in and out of these communities had to wait for several hours for the water level to recede to enable them to pass through to their destinations.

In an interview with JoyNews, Yaw Tagoe, a taxi driver expressed his disappointment in the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

He said the have failed to put necessary measures to deal with the situation which according to him has been there for years.

Theresa Allotey, a trader appeal to government as a matter of urgency do something about the situation.

She said the situation is worrisome since it has compelled them to sleep in Amanfro when occurred in the night.

Madam Allotey said two people drowned last year when they made an attempt to cross the water.

