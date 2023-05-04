Seasoned songwriter and producer, Nacee, has revealed professional footballer Asamoah Gyan shares in the success of his 2015 concert.

In an interview, Nacee said preparations for his concert stalled because he faced some financial setbacks which almost discouraged him.

But, his acquaintance Asamoah Gyan willingly supported him with $8,000, a gesture Nacee said he will forever appreciate.

The singer admitted that without the money, he did not know if he would have survived the storm.

“I don’t know if I could have survived that storm without you but I’m grateful God brought you into my life. You’re the best gift anyone could ever ask for. May God keep elevating you globally… I dedicate Aseda to you,” he wrote.

The Efata Wo composer said he looks forward to a meeting with the baller to properly show his apreciation.

In reaction, Asamoah Gyan said the public appreciation is enough validation of Nacee’s gratitude.

Watch video below:

