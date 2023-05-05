An Mfantseman parliamentary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Coffie, has expressed confidence in his ability to win the seat for the party if he emerges victorious in the primaries.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Coffie, who is a grassroots member at Mankessim, the constituency’s most populous electoral area, believes that he can help NDC reclaim the seat after eight years.

With his experience as a branch chairman, he claims to understand the needs of the people and is confident in his ability to meet them.

He revealed that the NPP had approached him in 2017 to run on their ticket, without realising that he was affiliated to the NDC.

However, he declined the offer and decided to run for NDC instead. As a native of Mankessim, he believes that he is the best candidate to represent the party and win the seat.

“I served as branch Chairman for 2016 and 2018 at Mankessim.

“For the past eight years, NPP has won the seat. In 2017, the NPP realized that the voter population has increased to 91,000 and the little Mankessim enclave has about 51,000 voters. They realised that if a native of Mankessim represented their party they would win

“NPP, led by Asamoah Boateng, reached out to me in 2017 to contest in the name of the party without knowing my affiliation to NDC,” he disclosed.

Despite being a first-time candidate, he believes he has the qualifications to lead the opposition party.

In the upcoming May 13, 2023 primaries, 2,228 NDC delegates will choose among several parliamentary aspirants for the 2024 general election.

