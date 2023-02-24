Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced plans to contest the Abura Asebu Kwamankese seat in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary.

According to him, he has learnt his lessons and is in the right place to win the primary and also the general election.

The 2020 parliamentary candidate expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious as the grounds look fertile in his favour.

“I lost by 176 in the 2020 general election and I have learnt my lessons from that defeat because it shows that the people of AAK were on my side but there is something small I needed to do. So we will continue to engage the people,” he said.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he said his conviction also stemmed from the endorsement and support from two of his 2020 contenders.

“In 2019, eight people contested but this year, there have been some engagements and we realised some of us had the same ideologies and visions. We also realised if there are a lot of people, it is difficult to reunite for the greater good of the people.

“So on Wednesday, we concluded the discussions and they [KK Aggrey and Amos Arhin] who play a vital role in AAK politics have declared their support for me,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu in 2019 was given the mandate to represent the NDC as a parliamentary candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency of the Central Region.

He polled 360 votes to beat seven other aspirants in the NDC primary.

His close contender, who was highly tipped to win, Dr Nana Ama Brown Klutse, polled 327 votes.

Mr Kwaku Kakamu Aggrey polled 201, Francis Eduafo Mensah polled 118, Pious Essandoh polled 94 votes, John Kojo Tawiah Hayford, 20, Thomas Peppeh, 35, while Amos Arhin had 20 votes.

But on December 7, 2020, he lost to the New Patriotic Party candidate, Elvis Morris Donkor.

He polled 24,872 votes while Mr Donkoh had 25,048 votes and Francis Eghan of the Ghana Union Movement got 1,001 votes.

