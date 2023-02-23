Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has explained why former President John Mahama has the unwavering support of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be its flag bearer.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he said Mr Mahama is the best candidate to help them secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“It’s not against our party’s constitution, it’s a competition and everyone has the right to support anyone. There’s no need to waste time or choose an alternative when there’s the right choice.

“Everyone in Ghana knows in NDC when it comes to experience, hard work, and vision, the person with these characteristics and capable of leading the NDC to victory to lead the country in its right path is John Dramani Mahama,” he said.

He explained that it was not against the party’s constitution to endorse a candidate before votes are cast.

“His good work is why you’re seeing the massive number of people rooting for him. Ghanaians have voted for John Mahama before so his acceptability is beyond doubt.

“John Mahama has what we call face and name recognition. Some are of the opinion that he should go unopposed to save money and unite the party to secure victory in the 2024 elections,” he added.

He confirmed he has picked his nomination form to contest as NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ:

NDC elections: I will shock Mahama – Flagbearer aspirant

Mahama picks forms to contest NDC presidential primary

He said that his competitors in the last primaries have united and declared support for him to stand unopposed.

Mr Mahama picked forms to contest the upcoming presidential primary on February 23, 2023.

His 2020 Campaign Manager, Prof Joshua Alabi, led a delegation to pick the form on his behalf after some members of the Minority Caucus endorsed his candidature as flagbearer.

Some contenders, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu have also picked up the nomination forms.