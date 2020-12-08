The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Abora Asebu Kwamankese constituency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has lost the election.

In a post on his Facebook wall, he said” it was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes”.

The former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration used the opportunity to congratulate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) contender Hon Elvis Morris Donkor.

“Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next time. I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways” he wrote.

