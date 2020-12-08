Cape Coast South repeated its skirt and blouse voting pattern retaining National Democratic Congress’s Kweku Ricketts-Hagan as Member of Parliament and giving Nana Akufo Addo a win over NDC’s John Mahama.

The incumbent MP polled 21,118 while the Chief Executive of the CCMA, Mr Ernest Arthur of the NPP polled 19,714.

Total valid ballots in the parliamentary election were 40,832. Total rejected ballot were 317.

Akufo Addo polled 20,593, of the 47,225 votes cast while former President John Mahama polled 19,694 votes.

GUM polled 257, CPP- 31, GFP-8, GCPP- 2, APC-4

LPG- 6, PNC- 2, PPP- 15, NDP-6 with the Independent polling 6.

There were 601 rejected- 601ballots

Total votes cast was in the Presidential was 47,225.