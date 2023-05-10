Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kwaku Marfo, has predicted a “cool chop” victory for his party in the 2024 elections.

According to him, if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) elects former President John Mahama as its candidate, the flagbearer of LPG, Kofi Akpaloo, will easily win the elections.

Mr Marfo indicated that he does not side with the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) prediction of a likely win for opposition party.

“If Mahama represents the NDC in the 2024 elections, I can say that it will be a cool chop for the Liberal Party. So I do not agree with the survey.”

He maintained that Ghanaians will vote for change in the upcoming 2024 general election because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC have nothing new to offer because they are like two sides of the same coin.

“Ghanaians have realised that the NPP and NDC have turned the country into a business,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Per the EIU report, economic difficulties and poor leadership may create an anti-incumbency wave, which will likely favour the opposition NDC.

Additionally, similar economic challenges are expected to be faced by the new government.

