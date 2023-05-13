National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, has successfully cast his vote in the Subin constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The former Kumasi Mayor was the first person to cast his vote at the polling centre.

This was after the exercise which was scheduled to commence at 7:00 am delayed for over two hours.

After casting his vote, he expressed confidence he will emerge victorious, however, he noted he will not hesitate to support his opponent to victory in 2024 if the tables turn.

