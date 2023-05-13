Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has responded to reports that Al Jazeera has refused to apologise to President Akufo-Addo following its recent investigative documentary, ‘Gold Mafia.’

Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed disappointment that media outlets failed to report the full response given by Al Jazeera when asked about the issue.

He believes that the report was intended to make the government unpopular, stating,

“We saw from the headlines, people rejoicing that Al Jazeera has said they don’t owe Akufo-Addo any apology, but I was hoping those who published that story will end the story on why Al Jazeera said that and not just say that they won’t apologise to the President,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah emphasized on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that the full response by Al Jazeera includes the fact that they gave the office of the President the opportunity to speak, and it was realized that the President had nothing to do with the issues raised in the documentary.

He feels that this crucial part of the response was not adequately publicized.

He added, “If the government decides that despite the initial desire that it’s a communication between the government and Al Jazeera and now the confidence has been breached because Al Jazeera has referred to it in its response to a media person, I think it’s fair for the government to put whatever response Al Jazeera gave it.”

Al Jazeera, in its response to JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante’s email, stated that it does not owe the President or his office any apology since the issues raised in the letter from the Jubilee House demanding a retraction and apology were not alleged in the documentary.

When asked show if the office of the President would take further action, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said he did not know the next steps as he was not privy to any further details.

