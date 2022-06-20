Ghanaian comedian, Nana Gyasi Owusu, otherwise known as NGO, has kissed bachelorhood goodbye as he officialises his union with longtime girlfriend.

Videos shared online captured him in a rich and colourful Kente fabric, and his bride also radiating in an orange ensemble.

Friends and colleagues in the industry, who also made names from the ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ comic series, showed up in grand style to a private yet lavish ceremony which took place over the weekend.

In attendance were the likes of comedians Lawyer Nti, Clemento Suarez, General Ntatia, and host of others, clad in all-white as they take duties as groomsmen.

They led a ‘jama’ session to usher NGO in to sweep his curvaceous bride away.

Smiles were on the faces of the couple when NGO took his vow to do his utmost best to make their marriage withstand the test of time.

Watch video below: