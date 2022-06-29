Colonel Isaac Amponsah, a Senior Military Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), graduated with Distinction in a Master of Arts in Strategic Security Studies Course, from the College of International Security Affairs (CISA) at the National Defence University, Washington DC-USA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.



Out of the 12 graded subjects for the course, Colonel Amponsah scored nine ‘A’s and three ‘A Minus’(A-) and was among nine graduates who were awarded the ‘Distinguished Graduate’ certificate by the College. His achievement is not only an honour to the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana, but an honour to Africa as a whole.



Colonel Amponsah was the only African on the list of award winners from all the four colleges of the University. Other African students who graduated from the University were from: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania and Tunisia.



The College of International Security Affairs (CISA), is one of the four colleges under the National Defence University. CISA was created in 2002 as the School for National Security Executive Education to educate and prepare civilian and military national security professionals and future leaders from the United States and partner nations for the strategic challenges of the contemporary security environment.



The College is a Department of Defence flagship for education and the building of US partner capacity in combatting Terrorism and Irregular Warfare

(IW) at the strategic level.



The other colleges under the National defence University are the Dwight Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, the National War College, the Joint Forces Staff College and the College of Information and Cyberspace.