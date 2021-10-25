The faces of fans and followers of Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Buodong, are beaming with smiles over her new video which has popped up on social media.

In the video, Miss Buodong appeared healthy and full of life with fans hopeful about her full recovery soon.

Miss Boduong recently announced that she had repented and was going to be a born-again Christian after finding Christ.

Since the time of her repentance, the actress has been facing challenges including issues with her mental health.

But in the new video which has warmed many hearts, Mo, as she is affectionately called, was seen braiding her hair in a living room.

RELATED:

In high spirits, she was singing along a gospel song and beamed with smiles to the delight of her fans.

Physically, she appeared very healthy and strong as compared to some viral visuals a few months ago.

Watch the video attached for more: