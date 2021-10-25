A nine-year-old girl from Dete, who was in Grade 3, lost her life after she was reportedly run over by a police vehicle while crossing the road on her way to school.

The Sunday News reports that it’s crew arrived at the scene a few minutes after the girl had been knocked down and killed by a police vehicle that was heading towards Dete police station.

The police officer, who was only identified as Mashoko, was subsequently arrested over the incident.

Villagers, who spoke to the publication, expressed their disappointment over the incident.

“This child was on her way to school and was crossing the road when this car comes flying by disregarding the warning signs to reduce speed,” said Anorld Ngwenya.

Lupote Ward Councillor Cosmas Mwakiposa said the incident had raised concern among villagers.

“This latest incident has set emotions raging with communities calling for action to be taken to curb future incidences,” he said.

Matabeleland North Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, referred comments to the National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who could not be reached.