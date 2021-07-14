Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has defended the former First Lady and wife of John Mahama following allowances paid to her between January 2009 and June 2021.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, her husband, Mr Mahama ought to be blamed rather for failing to do due diligence during his tenure as president.

In the last few days, public discussion on whether or not spouses of the President and Vice President should be paid salaries has intensified.

This was after the government indicated that Parliament had approved the report of the Emoluments Committee.

Already, two suits have been filed seeking to halt the payments.

Some New Patriotic Party members have called on Mrs Mahama to also return the payments.

Reacting to the development, while defending Mrs Mahama, Mr Otchere-Darko blamed former President Mahama for failing to establish an independent Emoluments Committee as a recommendation from the 2011 Constitution Review Commission report.

“Leave Lordina Mahama alone! She doesn’t have to refund her alawa. Not her fault her husband who says he believes in the 2011 Constitution Review Commission Report’s recommendation to set up an Independent Emoluments Committee yet he never ever saw the need to attempt to do it,” his tweet read.

