Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels answer to a question about organ donation has shocked many.

During this conversation, the actress said she will give a kidney to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko over her own biological father.

Regina’s decision, she explained, is based on her children’s happiness and well-being.

In this candid moment, Regina Daniels said if both her biological father and husband were in the hospital, each facing kidney complications, she would prioritise saving Senator Ned.

Her motivation, she stated is to ensure her sons have both parents present in their lives.

Regina said her role as a mother drives her to consider donating her kidney to her husband for her children to grow up with both parents.

“As a mother, I would willingly offer my kidney to the father of my children, not merely because he is my husband, but because I’m deeply committed to preventing my children from growing up without a father.”