Ghana international, Thomas Partey has reportedly told Arsenal he wants to leave the club in January 2024.

The 30-year-old has struggled this season due to recurring injuries and has struggled for game time as well.

Partey is currently nursing a muscle injury he suffered at the training grounds last month.

According to Italian football portal, Tutto Mercato, the midfielder has informed Arsenal of his desire to leave and is considering moving back to Spain.

The report also adds that, Juventus is leading the race to sign the midfielder in the winter transfer.

Partey was initially linked with a move away from Arsenal during the summer after drawing strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, the move fell through after the clubs failed to meet Arsenal’s 40 million-euro asking price.

The Ghanaian is pivotal for Arsenal, however, his injury concerns has placed him on the club’s outgoing list.

According to reports, the Gunners are reportedly willing to offload him for a reasonable price.

The Ghanaian missed just seven games in five years at Atletico Madrid but has been plagued with issues since joining Arsenal in 2020.

Partey’s last appearance for the Gunners came as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Manchester City last month.

Thomas Partey is expected to miss Ghana’s opening games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this month.

