Thomas Partey is likely to miss Ghana’s first two opening games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month due to an injury.

The Black Stars deputy skipper is currently nursing a muscle injury he suffered at the training grounds.

Partey having featured for the Black Stars in the October friendly games against Mexico and USA picked up the injury after teaming up with his Gunners teammates.

Partey was left out of Arsenal’s squad in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, ahead of their Champions League tie against Sevilla, the club confirmed that Partey has suffered a muscle injury which will need further assessment.

Mikel Arteta, who is the head coach of the side speaking prior to their Carabao Cup game against West Ham on Wednesday confirmed that the Ghana international will be out for weeks and is not sure when he will return to the pitch.

Partey is expected to be out until December according to a report by ESPN after further tests conducted by the club.

With the Black Stars set to kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month, the team will miss the services of Thomas Partey.

In the first Group I games, Ghana will take on Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17 before travelling to face Comoros on Tuesday, November 21 at the Moroni Stadium.

The Black Stars, who have come under pressure will hope to win the games as they hope to make it to a fifth Mundial appearance before leaving for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is expected to be fit for the AFCON that has been scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

The Black Stars is aiming to win the ultimate to end the country’s 41-year trophyless jinx.

