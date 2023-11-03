Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has criticized the recent performance of the Black Stars, insisting some players have outlived their usefulness.

The senior national team has come under pressure following the back-to-back defeats against Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games.

Ghana lost 2-0 to the CONCACAF champions before a 4-0 defeat to the US Men’s national team.

According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, two or three players can no longer contribute effectively to the national team.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

“Few Black Stars players, in my opinion, have exceeded their usefulness. I think we should replace those guys because from what I’ve seen roughly two or three, they don’t measure up to par” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however expressed confidence in the national team’s coach, Chris Hughton, highlighting the wealth of emerging talent at their disposal.

He suggested that, these up-and-coming stars could serve as suitable replacements for those players deemed less impactful.

“The coach has numerous up-and-coming stars that he can choose from as their replacement,” he added.

The Black Stars will be reassembled later this month to prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

Ghana aims to secure victories in these games as they set their sights on a fifth World Cup appearance before heading to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

READ ALSO