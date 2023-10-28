Communications of Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has called on Chris Hughton to stick by his words by improving the Black Stars.

The former Premier League coach who signed a 21-month deal in March earlier this year has come under pressure following the senior national team’s poor performance in the international friendly games.

After an unbeaten start, Hughton suffered back-to-back defeat against Mexico and USA. Following the results, football fans have called for the sack of the Irish-born manager.

However, Hughton has pledged to improve the team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Asante Twum on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports show charged the coach to walk the talk.

“Sometimes you might not play better but you might win but if you play well and also lose which has become the trend, it becomes a major worry so he is worried. But he [Chris Hughton] has assured that he will do whatever it takes to turn things around,” he said.

“I like the fact that he was bold to say he is still the right man for the job after the loss against USA. We are very hopeful but you [Hughton] has to walk the talk which means you have to put up a good performance on the pitch to win,” he added.

Chris Hughton and the Black Stars will be reassembled for the Mundial qualifiers in November for the first two Group I games against Madagascar and Comoros.