The Black Stars of Ghana will be hosted at the Moroni Stadium in the second Group I game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Comoros.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Mauritanian referee, Bouh Abdel Aziz has been appointed to officiate the game.

The 31-year-old will be assisted by Diba Hamedine (Assistant I), Youssef Mohamed Mahmoud (Assistant II) and Diou Moussa Alassane (Fourth referee).

Efong Nzolo Jérôme from Gabon will work as Referee Assessor while Shongwe William Makinati from Eswatini will work as Match Commissioner.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup qualifiers with a home game against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17.

The two teams last met in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Comoros beat Ghana 3-2 in a Group C encounter on January 19, 2023.