Ghana International, Thomas Partey is expected to be sidelined until December with a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old has been out of action after the October international break, having featured against Mexico and USA.

The midfielder did not feature in the Gunners 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

Upon his arrival at Arsenal, Partey suffered a muscle injury ahead of their Champions League tie against Sevilla.

Ahead of the game, the club confirmed that the former Atletico Madrid enforcer has suffered a muscle injury at the training grounds.

Mikel Arteta, who is the head coach for the side speaking ahead of Arsenal’s EFL game against West Ham confirmed that Partey will be sidelined for weeks and is not sure of his return.

“He is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he’s been part of the team, we have seen what the results and the impact that he has on the team. This season we have more protection, especially for that reason as well because we know in the past two seasons what has happened and the impact that it had on the team so we had to address that.

“Now it’s happened and it happens in football. I’m so sorry for him because I think he’s doing every single thing that he can do right to be there, he was gutted. We are all for him, he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again because he is a player that is critical for us.

“I think that he will be out for weeks, I don’t know how long but he’s got another appointment today and we will see more after that.”

According to a report by ESPN, Thomas Partey will be sidelined until December.

Thomas Partey has so far played just three times in the Premier League for the Gunners at the right-back position.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Partey missed just six games in five years for Atletico Madrid prior to his £45 million ($54.8m) move to Emirates Stadium in 2020.

However, Partey has now suffered his ninth injury in his three years at the club, sitting out more than 50 matches for Arsenal and Ghana.

