Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has expressed his concern about the latest injury of Thomas Partey.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since returning from the international break where he featured for the Black Stars.

The Ghana deputy captain was ruled out of the game against Chelsea in the Premier League after suffering a muscle injury.

He subsequently missed their Champions League game against Sevilla.

However, speaking ahead of the EFL Cup game against West Ham, Arteta confirmed that Partey will be out for weeks and does not know when the midfielder will be it to return.

“I think he will be out for weeks. I don’t know how long but he’s got another appointment today [and] we will see more after that,” Arteta said.

“Yes, [his injury record] is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and has been a part of the team we see the results and impact he has on the team.

“This season we’ve had more protection, especially for that reason because we know in the last two seasons what had happened and the impact that had on the team. We have to address it.”

The Spaniard also encouraged Partey to be motivated as the whole squad continued to wish him well in the difficult moments.

“I am so sorry for him because he is doing everything right to be there,” he added.

“He was gutted…but he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again because he is a player that is critical for us.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in January due to lack of games.