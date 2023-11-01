An Accra High Court has granted an application for annulment of marriage between Asamoah Gyan, the former Ghanaian professional footballer and his estranged wife Gifty Oware.

Edwin Kusi-Appiah, lawyer of the international footballer went to court realizing the former wife of Asamoah Gyan was married to one Mr. Oware.

Gifty was allegedly married to the said Mr. Oware before getting married to Asamoah Gyan, a situation that compelled the court to maintain that the marriage between Gifty and Mr. Gyan did not exist.

Asamoah Gyan speaking through his lawyers had prayed the court for an annulment while his estranged wife urged the court to grant her request for a divorce.

The court in its judgement granted the prayer of Asamoah Gyan granting his request for annulment.

The judge in his judgement declined some reliefs or compensations being sort by Mrs. Oware who is still married to her first husband in Europe.

The trial judge declined Gifty’s request for 50% share of all Asamoah Gyan’s properties in East Legon mansion, $3m Weija mansion, UK mansion, cars, Paradise Mineral Water Company, Estate Development Company and $5m cash.

The court rather gave Gifty a house in Spintex gifted to her by Asamoah when they were dating as well as BMW and her infiniti cars.

The trial judge also gave Gifty the gas filing station Asamoah Gyan opened for her.

Asamoah also gave the UK mansion to his children which is already documented in their names.

Lawyer, Kusi-Appiah added that, the court further made the findings that indeed Gifty was married before her union with Gyan and the court proceeded to annul it.

Nonetheless, there was no specific clarification regarding the alleged monthly stipend of GHȼ25,000 intended for the welfare and upkeep of the three children Gyan shares with his ex-wife, Gifty.

